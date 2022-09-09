BREAKING NEWS: Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies aged 96 Close
The Church of England provides a place of comfort following the death of The Queen

By Joshua Manning • 09 September 2022 • 15:15

The Church of England provides a place of comfort following the death of The Queen Credit: Deborah Walton

Despite established guidelines that the Church of England has set in place for occasions such as the death of a Royal Family member, the historic event that is the death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to churches across the nation being forced to spring into action as they provide a place of comfort to the public during this difficult time.

Such is the case of the churches in the PEW Group, which encompasses the churches of Prees, Edstaston and Whixall in North Shropshire, which fall under the Diocese of Lichfield.

Reverend Deborah Walton, Vicar of the PEW Group and School Chaplain stated:

“People are genuinely really sad. We have had people come into our churches to just sit, reflect and silently sob.”

“This is an incredibly historic moment, for a lot of people the Queen was always a stable figure in their lives.”

St Chad’s Church Prees Credit: Deborah Walton

The Reverend also expressed her gratitude to local parishioners:

“We have been able to open our three churches thanks to all the local volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure the churches were cleaned and open to the public.”

“In addition the bellringers participated for an hour of bell tolling at noon.”

St Chad’s Church Prees Credit: Deborah Walton

St Chad’s Church in Prees, St Mary the Virgin in Edstaston and St Mary’s Church in Whixall all opened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with both the PEW Group and Reverend Deborah Walton taking to Twitter to share the news:

 

 

In addition, the Church of England has provided resources for Collective Worship to be used in schools across the UK following the death of The Queen.

PEW Group was able to make use of these resources as they prepared a Collective Worship film for Prees and Whixall Primary Schools.

The PEW Group also shared video footage of a Collective Worship for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on their official YouTube channel:

Speaking on the coming days, Reverend Deborah Walton said that Whixall has decided to continue with its yearly Scarecrow Hunt, which raises money for charity, as it is important for the children to carry on with traditional activities during these difficult times.

