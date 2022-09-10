3 Cryptocurrencies with really high chances of giving you 100x Profits: Cardano, Big Eyes Coin, and Aave

By EWN • 10 September 2022 • 11:29

The latter part of 2021 saw the cryptocurrency market reach a historic high in terms of value. Fast forward to 2022, the earlier part of the year witnessed a momentous crash that hit the cryptocurrency world extremely hard. This, to a large extent, impacted the prices of many coins and tokens throughout the market. However, in this period, buyers are on the prowl for coins to buy the dip in a high-risk move. Usually, this is done with the belief that they can reap massive profits when the market starts to find its footing. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Aave (AAVE) are three cryptocurrencies that have the potential to give their buyer’s great returns.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The new coin in town

This coin was only just launched recently and has garnered more than a million dollars during its presale period; it is well on track for one of the very best presales to happen to the crypto market in 2022.

The preponderant goal of the project is to shift wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, and it looks set to achieve that with its diverse range of services provided to the members of the community. It is also important to add that the Big Eyes project is completely community-based and looks to create a welcoming atmosphere for people from all walks of life to market their creative works on its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is quite simply a meme token that has promised to provide investors with truly impressive returns and give them value for their money.

In addition to this, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) marketplace allows for any and anyone to mine, sell or buy non-fungible tokens. The project also aims to develop a whole collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and grant whoever uses these NFTs access to important Big Eyes events such as the Big Eyes sushi club.

Aave (AAVE) The Native Crypto

The Aave (AAVE) platform exists as a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that permits its users to borrow a vast array of cryptocurrencies, and also lend assets to others in exchange for payments in interests; all these are carried out without interference from a middleman of any sorts. The native cryptocurrency for this project, Aave (AAVE), is what we’ll be discussing here. In the aftermath of the distribution of an initial coin offering in November 2017, the AAVE was rolled out for the first time and $16.2 million was raised by the project. In aggregation, 1 billion coins were sold off.

It is worth mentioning that the AAVE token, the token that powers the Aave ecosystem, gives people who use it a chance to transact with lesser charges. At the same time, this token serves as a governance token. In essence, this implies that users are given the authority to vote on policies or decisions that are made to influence the progress of the platform in the long run.

Close to the end of 2020, the price of AAVE was recorded at around $60, as per information from CoinMarketCap. The following year, it saw an exponential rise of up to $529 around February in the middle of a bullish run that spread throughout the market.

Cardano (ADA) The Third Generation Blockchain

The Cardano (ADA) project was launched in 2017, as a third-generation blockchain and was primed to compete with some of the major decentralised application platforms such as Ethereum. The designers of the blockchain claim that it is more secure, scalable, and efficient than the alternatives. The native cryptocurrency of the platform performs a wide range of functions ranging from creating security for the network to settling payments for transactions.

COTI has just recently announced its plans to launch the Cardano stablecoin. This development will permit many more people to be drawn into the Cardano ecosystem, especially seeing as stablecoins are the preferred type of cryptocurrencies for transferring funds and settlement of payments. This is just because they are usually pegged to another currency like the Euro or Dollar for example, and are not as volatile as other cryptocurrencies.

