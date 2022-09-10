A past royal connection for Los Gallardos and Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 10:00
HUERCAL HOSPITAL: Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes was admitted there in 2012
Photo credit: Cadena Ser
This was the year when Margaret Rhodes – Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin and also one of her closest friends – broke her hip while staying in Los Gallardos.
A year older than her royal cousin and 86 at the time, Rhodes was staying in Los Gallardos’ Alfaix neighbourhood when she had the fall that required an operation at the La Inmaculada hospital in Huerca-Overa.
Here she made a quick recovery but neither she nor the friend who accompanied here revealed her royal connections, hospital sources revealed later.
“In fact they said, she recovered from the operation like an ordinary patient, no different from the Britons living in Mojacar or Vera or Albox who routinely used the state-run Huercal-Overa hospital,” they said.
“Nevertheless, she did once receive a phone call from her royal cousin while staying there,” they added.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
