Almeria province can pay its last respects to Queen Elizabeth II

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 14:20

CONDOLENCES: Javier Aureliano signs book, accompanied by Alejandro Guerrero Salvador Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Diputacion provided a space for a Book of Condolence in the entrance hall of the Palacio Provincial in Almeria City.

The table and Book of Condolence, where the province’s 17,000 British residents and members of public can write their messages following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, are flanked by the Spanish and Union Flags.

In keeping with Spanish custom, the latter bears a black ribbon in a gesture of mourning.

Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia and Alejandro Guerrero Salvador, the British consul in Almeria, were the first to sign the Book which will remain in the hall of the Palacio Provincial during the 10-day mourning period.

After this it will be sent on to the Royal Household in London.

“This is a very sad day for Almeria province, owing to the death of Queen Elizabeth II,” Garcia wrote on September 9. “Following this sad news, we send our most sincere condolences and respects to all the British community living here with us.

“The province of Almeria will always be at the side of a community from a country that is a friend.”

