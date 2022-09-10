Archaeological excavations hope to discover more about Mojacar la Vieja (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 17:25
MOJACAR EXCAVATIONS: Preparing to dig
Photo credit: Mojacar town hall
This was preceded by an interesting informal talk at the Multi-Uses Centre which included the conclusions drawn from previous excavations at the Mojacar la Vieja site over the years.
Tourism councillor Emmanuel Agüero, who opened the talk, thanked the Valparaiso Foundation and also property owners who have allowed the University of Granada and Mojacar town hall to access their land.
The site is included in Mojacar’s 2022-2025 General Investigation Plan, enabling the town hall to obtain state funding, including the Cultural 1.5 per cent levied on public works contracts.
The group is comprised of 18 investigators – mainly from the University of Granada’s biocultural archaeological MEMOLab laboratory – and another 13 from Spanish and UK universities.
Their general objective is to continue defining the sequence of Mojacar la Vieja’s occupation.
More is now known about the phase when the settlement was abandoned between the end of the 13th century and the 14th century although archaeologists have not yet confirmed its 12th century origins.
The experts also hope to document what activities were carried out at that time and how Mojacar la Vieja’s population lived.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
