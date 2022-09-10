BMW Group to start producing fuel cell systems

As reported by the BMW Group on Wednesday, August 31, by starting the production of fuel cell systems developed in-house, it is taking the next step toward sustainable electromobility.

The ground-breaking combination of fuel cell and high-performance battery in the vehicle offers an intriguing carbon-free alternative to the electric drive forms already in place, in a system that is suitable for day-to-day use.

In doing so, the company is providing another sustainable, worthwhile drive option – meaning more emissions-free options in everyday mobility. The advantages of this alternative technology are clear.

“As a versatile energy source, hydrogen has a key role to play on the road to climate neutrality. And it will also gain substantially in importance as far as personal mobility is concerned. We think hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideally placed technologically to fit alongside battery-electric vehicles and complete the electric mobility picture”, said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

He added: “By commencing small-scale production of fuel cells today, we are demonstrating the technical maturity of this type of drive system and underscoring its potential for the future”.