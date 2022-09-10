By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 3:57

Adult male arrested for BEHEADING a female in the street in San Carlos, California

An adult male has been arrested in California after he decapitated a 25-year-old female in broad daylight on a street in the city of San Carlos in San Mateo County.

An adult male was arrested this Friday, September 9, after an incident in which he beheaded a 25-year-old female in broad daylight on a street in the city of San Carlos, in Mateo County, California.

This violent event took place in front of several witnesses just before midday, outside the victim’s house in the 300-400 block of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue.

In a press conference, Lieutenant Eamon Allen from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office stated that the victim’s two children were inside the house at the time of the crime, but thankfully did not witness the incident.

BREAKING: On Thursday, Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, beheaded Karina Castro, a 25-year-old female young woman, in front of witnesses in the middle of the street in San Mateo, California. pic.twitter.com/iIm7YYeeIk — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 10, 2022

The woman's head was severed with a sword shortly before noon, according to police records. "Children are there, scared to come… want their mom," at 12:14 p.m. The 7-year-old & 1-year-old girls, as well as a dog and two cats, were also inside the house but were taken by CPS. pic.twitter.com/AKB132zPcA — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 10, 2022

According to reports, the victim and the assailant were in a relationship, but the victim had obtained a temporary restraining order against the suspect in April. The detained male is thought to be 33-year-old Jose Solano Landaeta, from Hayward in Alameda County.

The victim’s two daughters – a seven-year-old and a one-year-old – were reportedly taken into care by the CPS, along with a dog and two cats. A search for the murder weapon is ongoing but it is believed to have been a sword of some sort.

Lieutenant Allen added that several witnesses to the harrowing incident, as well as the first-responding officers, are receiving support from medical professionals.

According to reports, the two were in a relationship, but the victim obtained a temporary restraining order against the suspect, Jose Solano Landaeta of Hayward, in April. The hunt for the murder weapon is still on. — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 10, 2022

