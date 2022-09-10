HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING NEWS: 22-year-old woman found dead in Adelphi Hotel room

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 14:35

A 22-year-old woman has been found dead in an Adelphi Hotel room in Liverpool according to a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Merseyside Police were called to the hotel at around 6:30 am on Saturday, September 10 and are understood to still be on the scene.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson has said there is no danger to the public but that they were still dealing with the incident. They added that guests are still allowed in and out of the hotel.

Guests at the hotel say that “half a floor” had been closed off while police conduct their investigations.

Another guest said he had seen police take away a man with bruises on his face, but he was not aware whether the incident was connected.

Police have said that with 22-year-old woman found dead in the Adelphi Hotel room, it remains a crime scene and that no further details will be provided whilst investigations continue.

