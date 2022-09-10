By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 14:35

BREAKING NEWS: 22-year-old woman found dead in Adelphi Hotel room

A 22-year-old woman has been found dead in an Adelphi Hotel room in Liverpool according to a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Merseyside Police were called to the hotel at around 6:30 am on Saturday, September 10 and are understood to still be on the scene.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson has said there is no danger to the public but that they were still dealing with the incident. They added that guests are still allowed in and out of the hotel.

Guests at the hotel say that “half a floor” had been closed off while police conduct their investigations.

Another guest said he had seen police take away a man with bruises on his face, but he was not aware whether the incident was connected.

One man from Birmingham said he saw a man being escorted out of the building by paramedics and taken away in an ambulance. He said “his face was bruised and he was limping”. However it is not known if the two incidents are connected @LivEchonews pic.twitter.com/rxdTtymQgw — James McNeill (@JeamesMc) September 10, 2022

Police have said that with 22-year-old woman found dead in the Adelphi Hotel room, it remains a crime scene and that no further details will be provided whilst investigations continue.

