BREAKING NEWS: Charles officially declared King by Accession Council at St James’ Palace

By Sally Underwood • 10 September 2022 • 11:14

BREAKING NEWS: Charles officially declared King by Accession Council at St James' Palace. Image: Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand- COMEO

BRITAIN´S latest monarch, King Charles III, is being officially declared as regent by the Accession Council at St James’ Palace in London in a tradition dating back centuries.

Members of the Privy Council, including former prime ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown mingled among other political heavyweights as Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council, declared Charles King in the first part of a formal ceremony.

Written by

Sally Underwood

Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

