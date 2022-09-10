By Sally Underwood • 10 September 2022 • 11:14

BREAKING NEWS: Charles officially declared King by Accession Council at St James' Palace. Image: Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand- COMEO

BRITAIN´S latest monarch, King Charles III, is being officially declared as regent by the Accession Council at St James’ Palace in London in a tradition dating back centuries.

Members of the Privy Council, including former prime ministers Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown mingled among other political heavyweights as Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council, declared Charles King in the first part of a formal ceremony.