BREAKING: President Bolsonaro supporter stabs backer of former President Lula to death in Brazil

By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 1:34

A backer of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was stabbed to death in the state of Mato Grosso by a supporter of the incumbent President Jair Bolsanaro.

 

In the latest example of rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections in Brazil, this Friday, September 9, a supporter of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death a backer of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to the authorities.

The violent incident occurred in the west-central state of Mato Grosso, during an argument over support for the two candidates. In an election marked by intense polarisation, Jair Bolsonaro currently trails Lula in the polls.

In a Twitter post earlier on Friday, Lula said: “I think Bolsonaro is a little worse than Trump, he is ruder and less civilised. Bolsonaro is a botched copy of Trump. We don’t need people like that governing either Brazil or the US”.

