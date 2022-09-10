By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 1:34
President Bolsonaro supporter stabs backer of former President Lula to death in Brazil
In the latest example of rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections in Brazil, this Friday, September 9, a supporter of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death a backer of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to the authorities.
The violent incident occurred in the west-central state of Mato Grosso, during an argument over support for the two candidates. In an election marked by intense polarisation, Jair Bolsonaro currently trails Lula in the polls.
JUST IN: A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stabbed to death a backer of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, authorities said on Friday, in the latest example of rising political tensions ahead of the upcoming election. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/iDMyCjiFPo
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 9, 2022
In a Twitter post earlier on Friday, Lula said: “I think Bolsonaro is a little worse than Trump, he is ruder and less civilised. Bolsonaro is a botched copy of Trump. We don’t need people like that governing either Brazil or the US”.
Eu acho que o Bolsonaro é um pouco pior que o Trump, ele é mais grosseiro e menos civilizado. Bolsonaro é uma cópia mal feita de Trump. Não precisamos de gente assim governando nem o Brasil nem os EUA.
— Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) September 9, 2022
