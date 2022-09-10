HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING: Unconfirmed report that Denis Pushilin resigned as head of Donetsk People’s Republic

By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 20:20

Image of Ukrainian troops. Credit: [email protected]

An unconfirmed report claims that Denis Pushilin has resigned as head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

 

Unconfirmed reports from intelligence sources in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine claim today, Saturday, September 10, that Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic has fled. A signed document that appeared online purports to be his resignation as leader of the pro-Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces are said to be liberating large swathes of territory at an unbelievable rate today, Saturday, September 10.

Several cities are reported to already be back under Ukrainian control, with the national flag flying once more. The latest breaking – although unverified – news coming from online sites is that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk have been reportedly reached.

The counter-offensive by Ukraine appears to have been a stunning success. Balakliya is reported to be among the towns recently retaken, with online videos showing the Ukrainian flag flying in the town centre of the Kharkiv region location. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, is in charge of the offensive in this area.

In the Luhansk region, partisans are said to have raised the Ukrainian flag over Kreminna last night, Friday, September 9. It was reported that Russians and collaborators have left the territory of the Luhansk region en masse.

Meanwhile, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, claimed in a video that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are massing on the outskirts of the city of Lysychansk.

There have also been unconfirmed reports of an intense battle going on at Donetsk airport this evening, Saturday, September 10.

It has also been claimed by residents of Volchansk that the Russian troops have pulled out of the city located near the Ukraine-Russia border. Similar reports have been made by pro-Russian sources in Izyum, saying that the occupying forces have gone, abandoning around 60 tanks in the process. It was subsequently reported that the Kremlin had confirmed the withdrawal from Izyum.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

