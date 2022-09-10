Carboneras (Almeria) mayor stresses the town’s ‘total’ commitment to state education

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 9:52
SCHOOL VISITS: Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez, Mariana Esteban and Carboneras’ teachers
Photo credit: Carboners town hall
“This mainly centred on repainting as well as checking the plumbing, electrical wiring and woodwork,” explained the town hall’s Education and Urban Services councillor Mariana Esteban.
All the schools had been disinfected and fumigated before the start of term, she said.
Visiting the schools, where he met headteachers and teachers, Carboneras mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez declared that the town hall was “totally committed” to their upkeep, not only at the beginning of term but throughout the school year.
“Fluid and constant communication between the centres and the town hall is key to responding to needs as these arise,” Amerigo added.
He also stressed the town hall’s backing for quality state education and doing everything possible to maintaint the schools in the best possible condition and contribute to developing educational proposals throughout the course.
