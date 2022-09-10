Comings and goings at the Diputacion provincial council in Almeria

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 9:53

DIPUTACION NEWCOMER: Maria Dolores Cruz Fernandez swears on the Constitution Photo credit: PSOE Andalucia

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, called a extraordinary plenary session as one member joined and three left.

Maria Dolores Cruz Fernandez was sworn in as the substitute for Juan Antonio Lorenzo, former spokesman for the PSOE socialists, who now has a seat in the regional parliament.

After swearing on the Spanish Constitution, Cruz Fernandez, a councillor at Cantoria town hall who was accompanied by local mayor Purificacion Sanchez, friends and family, was welcomed by the Diputacion president, Javier Aureliano Garcia.

Wishing her “good judgement” when defending Almeria province, Garcia assured her that she could always count on a helping hand from the governing team.

Meanwhile, three provincial councillors from the Partido Popular – Manuel Guzan, Maria del Carmen Navarro and Carmen Belen Lopez – left their posts.

Manuel Guzman is now a regional MP in Sevilla, while Navarro is the Junta’s territorial delegate for Justice and Lopez will be the regional government’s territorial delegate for Public Works.

