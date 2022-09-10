Date of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral revealed by Buckingham Palace

By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 19:27

Image of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: [email protected]

Buckingham Palace has announced that the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey.

It was announced by Buckingham Palace this afternoon, Saturday, September 10, that the state funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Buckingham Palace confirm the date of The Queen’s funeral https://t.co/bsJj866XWL — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 10, 2022

A senior palace official said that from Wednesday, September 14, the late monarch’s body will lie in state in Westminster Abbey for ‘four clear days’. Her Majesty’s coffin is currently lying in the Ballroom in Balmoral Castle, where staff can pay their final respects to the Queen.

Tomorrow, Sunday, September 11, as Operation Unicorn is executed, it is believed that the Queen’s coffin will depart Balmoral at 10am. It will be driven six hours by road from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the late monarch’s official Scottish residence. Princess Anne is thought to be accompanying her mother’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

During its journey, the funeral cortege is expected to pass through the cities of Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, and Fife, before crossing the Firth of Forth. The route will see Her Majesty making one final trip over the River Dee via the King George VI bridge, named after her father.

Once in Edinburgh, the Queen’s body will lie in state for a 24-hour period. On Monday, September 11, a procession will march up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. A vigil of the Princes, including members of the Royal family will be held there.

On Tuesday, September 12, the coffin will be transported to RAF Northolt. King Charles III will be waiting at the airfield and will accompany his late mother back home to Buckingham Palace in London.

___________________________________________________________

