Five died after whale capsizes small boat near New Zealand

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 15:03

Sperm Whale off New Zealand - Felicity Meade Shutterstock.com

Five died after a whale capsized a boat off the coast of New Zealand, near the South Island town of Kaikoura.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 10 leaving five dead and six afloat but alive.

Of the six survivors, one remains in hospital as a precaution whilst the other five have been sent home.

Kaikoura police sergeant Matt Boyce said: “Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including the victims and their families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel.”

Craig Mackle. The town’s Mayor said that the area is a route through which Sperm and Humpback whales often travel and were therefore thought to be responsible for capsizing the boat.

He added the waters were calm at the time and the assumption is that a whale surfaced from beneath the boat.

Telling reporters he was surprised this didn’t happen more often, he said “It always plays on your mind that it could happen.”

The area is popular with whale watchers although Mackle said he thought that the boat had been chartered by bird watchers.

The six survivors and the bodies of the five who died after a whale capsized their boat, were recovered by police helicopters and divers.

