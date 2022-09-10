Heroic swim across the Alboran Sea will end in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 15:55

UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE: Diputacion president Francisco Salada announces Christian’s project Photo credit: Diputacion de Malaga

MALAGA resident Christian Jongeneel intends to swim almost 100 kilometres across the Alboran Sea to raise money for two charities.

These funds will help the Vicente Ferrer Foundation and Brazadas Solidarias – a charity which raises funds via swimming events – to pay for 135 young women from rural areas in India to study nursing.

Christian’s initiative is backed by Malaga’s provincial council, the Diputacion, whose president Francisco Salado described the swim as “an unprecedented challenge”, as the 48-year-old will be the first person to swim across the treacherous Alboran Sea.

Setting out from Alboran Island, which officially belongs to Almeria province, Christian will have to deal with strong currents, high winds and jellyfish, not to mention the constant presence of shipping.

Salado urged members of public to follow the stages of Christian’s swim and take part in an adventure that will improve the young students’ lives as well as those of their families and the communities where they live.

Throughout September, Christian has been studying weather conditions to choose the best day to start out on the 24-hour ordeal between Alboran Island and the Almerimar marina in Almeria province.

He and his team are prepared to set out at moment’s notice once the conditions are right for the swim which is due to end at a point between Adra and the Almerimar marina in Almeria province.

“What Christian Jongeneel is doing goes beyond sport,” said Victor Gonzalez, assistant head of the Diputacion’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “Society needs more heroes like him.”

