Heroic swim across the Alboran Sea will end in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 15:55
UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE: Diputacion president Francisco Salada announces Christian’s project
Photo credit: Diputacion de Malaga
These funds will help the Vicente Ferrer Foundation and Brazadas Solidarias – a charity which raises funds via swimming events – to pay for 135 young women from rural areas in India to study nursing.
Christian’s initiative is backed by Malaga’s provincial council, the Diputacion, whose president Francisco Salado described the swim as “an unprecedented challenge”, as the 48-year-old will be the first person to swim across the treacherous Alboran Sea.
Setting out from Alboran Island, which officially belongs to Almeria province, Christian will have to deal with strong currents, high winds and jellyfish, not to mention the constant presence of shipping.
Salado urged members of public to follow the stages of Christian’s swim and take part in an adventure that will improve the young students’ lives as well as those of their families and the communities where they live.
Throughout September, Christian has been studying weather conditions to choose the best day to start out on the 24-hour ordeal between Alboran Island and the Almerimar marina in Almeria province.
He and his team are prepared to set out at moment’s notice once the conditions are right for the swim which is due to end at a point between Adra and the Almerimar marina in Almeria province.
“What Christian Jongeneel is doing goes beyond sport,” said Victor Gonzalez, assistant head of the Diputacion’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “Society needs more heroes like him.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.