News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 9:57

URBASER OFFICE: Dealing with residents’ rubbish collection and street cleaning queries or complaints Photo credit: Denia town hall

New office DENIA’S rubbish collection and street cleaning concessionary Urbaser has opened a public attention office in Avenida Marquesat 5, where they will answer residents’ queries and deal with complaints. Open Monday to Friday between 9am and 1pm and from 3pm to 6 pm, except during fiestas or national holidays.

Bus pass ALICANTE province transport firms that provide subsidised school buses want the Generalitat’s guarantee that payments reflect increased prices for fuel, insurance and possible repairs. Overheads have increased by 20 per cent and they will need official help to continue the service until the end of term, they said.

Third time ANDREU VERDU, current mayor of Villajoyosa, presented a formal application to run once more by heading the PSOE party’s voting list for the municipal elections next May. If chosen, as seems likely, this would be the third time that Verdu has occupied the local socialists’ number one slot.

Card sharp BENIDORM’S over-50s may now apply at the town hall’s Registro General for a Tarjeta Ciudana (Citizens’ Card) that includes €10-worth of journeys on local buses. Open to residents registered on the municipal Padron, the cards will be gradually be available to all age groups, down to the over-threes.

Brake time A CYCLIST racing down the Granadella beach road in Javea could not brake in time and broke the barrier that closes the road to traffic although he was unhurt, witnesses said. Two days later the barrier was in place, again preventing beachgoers’ vehicles from obstructing the narrow road.

