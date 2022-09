By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 3:30

Image of a Porsche racing driver. Credit: [email protected]

The proposed F1 partnership between Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH has been terminated due to friction between both parties.

As reported by the Porsche Newsroom on Friday, September 9, in the course of the last few months, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and Red Bull GmbH have held talks on the possibility of Porsche’s entry into Formula 1. The two companies have now jointly come to the conclusion that these talks will no longer be continued.

The premise was always that a partnership would be based on an equal footing, which would include not only an engine partnership but also the team. This could not be achieved. With the finalised rule changes, the racing series nevertheless remains an attractive environment for Porsche, which will continue to be monitored.

Porsche and Audi – both part of the Volkswagen group – had made a joint announcement back in May of their plans to enter F1 racing in the 2026 season. That is the year when changes relating to engine usage will come into force in the elite motorsport.

Rather than compete as a new team, both car manufacturers decided to approach existing F1 teams about a joint collaboration. Porsche spoke with Red Bull Racing and the scene seemed set for the Germans to supply the Milton Keynes-based team with their power units.

Rumours had started to circulate though during the last few days that the deal could fall through due to friction between both sides. Those rumours have now been confirmed