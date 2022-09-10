Queen’s death revives moves to remove monarch as head of state

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 8:50

Prince Charles in India - Madhuram Paliwal/Shutterstock.com

The Queen’s death has revived calls among commonwealth member states for the removal of the British monarch as the head of state.

The calls came on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10 reviving moves over recent months to have the Queen removed as the head of state in countries across the Caribbean and in Australia.

Activists and politicians in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas said that while they would mourn the loss of the Queen, they also had doubts about the role of the monarch going forward. They also repeated calls for the UK to make reparations.

2022 saw both protests and heated debate as to what role the monarch should play in the future, with a number of politicians openly suggesting that the shift from Queen to King could be the catalyst that brings about the change.

Prince William during his tour of the Caribbean faced strong opposition and calls for apologies and reparations, something he acknowledged. However, it is Charles who now is King and will have to negotiate the difficult path of trying to keep these countries on board.

Niambi Hall-Campbell, a 44-year-old academic who chairs the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, sent condolences to the Queen’s family. Speaking to Reuters she said: “As the role of the monarchy changes, we expect this can be an opportunity to advance discussions of reparations for our region,”

She added that she hoped Charles would lead in a way reflecting the “justice required of the times. And that justice is reparatory justice.”

Barbados ditched royal rule earlier this year and Jamaica has signalled it will do the same with a majority of Jamaicans favouring the move.

Allen Chastanet, a former St. Lucia Prime Minister and now leader of the opposition, told Reuters he backed what he said was a “general” movement toward republicanism in his country.

“I certainly at this point would support becoming a republic.”

But it is not just the Caribbean where the thoughts of becoming a republic are gaining ground, with Australia’s current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has openly spoken of his support for the change. He has even gone so far as to give responsibility for looking into the matter to a minister.

The Queen was held in high regard by many of the countries in which she was head of state and with which she had a very long relationship. But the Queen’s death has revived moves to remove the monarch as head of state, many seeing the change from Queen to King as the appropriate time to do so.

Calls for the change will not doubt grow in the coming weeks and once she is laid to rest and King Charles will have his work cut out for him in dealing with what could be a difficult time for Britain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.