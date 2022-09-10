By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 September 2022 • 10:13

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - Image [email protected]_Archive

Say hello to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, son and daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to the rules set out by King George V in 1917, grandchildren of royal family members are automatically granted royal titles.

The granting of titles was automatically granted with the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the succession of Prince Charles to the throne.

The paid did not qualify for titles whilst the Queen was still alive, but now that their grandfather is King they have the right to be a prince and a princess.

Titles have been a major point of contention for Megan Markle who notoriously claimed last year that the children would be denied titles as they were of mixed race.

The claim was made in an interview with Oprah Winfrey when Markle said that a member of the royal family had expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.”

She added: “That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that the family had with him.” However, she declined to reveal who was involved in those conversations saying: “That would be very damaging to them.”

Markle also made claims that the law would be changed once Charles became King, meaning that her children could lose their right to titles.

These comments were made around the time the pair were involved in disagreements over whether they were entitled to security detail, prompting Markle to make some startling claims that further separated her from the family.

Buckingham Palace told CNN at the time of Archie’s birth in 2019, that the couple had made the decision not to use any title for their son. Markle rejected that claim during the Winfrey interview.

Prince Harry and Markle announced in 2020 that they would be stepping back from royal duties, which means that neither of their children will be given any roles whilst their parents continue to shun royal duties.

They do remain members of the royal family and as such retain the right to return, with no indication being given that King Charles III intends to make any changes to the convention.

Royalists will be pleased to be given the opportunity to say hello to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who through no fault of their own find themselves out on a limb.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.