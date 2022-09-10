Sell-out predicted for this winter’s subsidised Imserso holidays on Costa Blanca

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 9:59
WINTER HOLIDAYS: Hoteliers’ association Hosbec predicts Imserso holidays will sell out within days
Photo credit: Flickr/Brett Hodnett
COSTA BLANCA hoteliers’ association Hosbec predicted that Imserso holidays in Benidorm, Calpe and Denia will sell out in days.
Of this year’s 816,000 packages, 150,000 have been allocated to the Valencian Community, 30,000 fewer than during the 2019-2020 season, which in any case was suspended in March 2020 owing to the pandemic.
Hosbec argued that while it was essential to increase the Imserso budget to ensure that hoteliers received “a decent price” instead of the current €22 per day for full board, the central government was “morally obliged” to programme more packages.
Imserso kept more people in work during the winter, there were more social security contributions, more taxpayers, fewer people receiving benefits and more spending in holiday destinations, Hosbec said.
With this in mind, and to encourage more hotels to remain open, the regional government will pay Valencian Community hoteliers an extra €6 per day for every Imserso tourist they receive this winter.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.