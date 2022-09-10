Sell-out predicted for this winter’s subsidised Imserso holidays on Costa Blanca

By Linda Hall • 10 September 2022 • 9:59

WINTER HOLIDAYS: Hoteliers’ association Hosbec predicts Imserso holidays will sell out within days Photo credit: Flickr/Brett Hodnett

COSTA BLANCA hoteliers’ association Hosbec predicted that Imserso holidays in Benidorm, Calpe and Denia will sell out in days.

Of this year’s 816,000 packages, 150,000 have been allocated to the Valencian Community, 30,000 fewer than during the 2019-2020 season, which in any case was suspended in March 2020 owing to the pandemic.

Hosbec argued that while it was essential to increase the Imserso budget to ensure that hoteliers received “a decent price” instead of the current €22 per day for full board, the central government was “morally obliged” to programme more packages.

Imserso kept more people in work during the winter, there were more social security contributions, more taxpayers, fewer people receiving benefits and more spending in holiday destinations, Hosbec said.

With this in mind, and to encourage more hotels to remain open, the regional government will pay Valencian Community hoteliers an extra €6 per day for every Imserso tourist they receive this winter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.