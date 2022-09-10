By Chris King • 10 September 2022 • 1:16

Image of the gun salute on board HMS Elizabeth. Credit: [email protected]

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth fired a 96-gun salute in memory of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

A 96-gun salute was fired by HMS Queen Elizabeth this Friday, September 9, as a mark of respect for the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. The £3billion aircraft carrier joined with guns that fired similar tributes on five other British vessels.

Gun salutes also took place in Gibraltar, as well as at Hillsborough, Edinburgh, and Cardiff castles, along with York and Portsmouth.

Gun salutes have taken place in all four nations of the United Kingdom and on board Royal Navy ships at sea, to pay respects to The Queen after 70 years of service to the country. pic.twitter.com/Ddm5Oo96E5 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 9, 2022

The Queen was Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as well as the Head of State and Supreme Head of the Church of England. Images taken from a Merlin Mk2 helicopter showed the moment the guns were fired, released online by the Ministry of Defence.

Such salutes are historically fired as a mark of respect or welcome, both on land and at sea, mostly associated with royal occasions. According to MoD sources, this tradition dates back as far as the 14th century.

At 1pm on Friday, September 9, the Death Gun Salute was fired in London’s in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. Six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns were pulled into Hyde Park by 36 horses, in a troop of 71.

Simultaneously, the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) made the same salute at the Tower of London. This involved one round being fired every 10 seconds, with a total of 96 shots, representing the number of years of the Queen’s life. Similar salutes were carried out at saluting stations at home and abroad.

Death gun salutes will take place at Hyde Park, The Tower of London, Royal Navy ships at sea and across the UK at 1pm today to commemorate the life and death of The Queen, after serving 70 years on the throne. pic.twitter.com/jYjIQbCrTq — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 9, 2022

‘It has been an honour and privilege for the Honourable Artillery Company to have played our part in commemorating the life of Her Majesty The Queen, our Captain-General. In this period of national mourning, our thoughts are with the royal family’, said Major Matt Aldridge, Battery Commander of the Honourable Artillery Company.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of the Defence Staff acknowledged that the Queen ‘understood better than most the burdens and the glory of a life in uniform’. Service personnel ‘must perform their final duty to a much-loved sovereign’ in the coming days’, he said, adding: ‘We do so with admiration and gratitude’.

‘On behalf of our armed forces, I would like to express our condolences to His Majesty the King, and to the royal family’, Admiral Radakin posted on Thursday evening on the Twitter account of the MoD.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the sad news of her passing. pic.twitter.com/70hZxtIZgm — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 8, 2022

‘The relationship between the Queen and the armed forces was deeply personal. Through her own service in the Second World War, and as the wife, mother, and grandmother of service personnel, the Queen understood better than most the burdens and the glory of life in uniform’, added the Royal navy officer.

Gun salutes will be fired at 1pm today across the UK to commemorate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II. A round will be fired for each year of her life, totalling 96 rounds. Captain Josh Bate explains the history of gun salutes, and the honour and pride they symbolise. pic.twitter.com/FGqE55BdaZ — British Army 🇬🇧 (@BritishArmy) September 9, 2022

