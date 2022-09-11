By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 1:29

Image of an Austrian Air Rescue service helicopter. Credit: Wikipedia - CC BY-SA 3.0, http://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=807894

Austrian police allegedly suspect an 11-year-old boy of being responsible for the death of his nine-month-old brother who fell from a balcony in Vienna.

It was reported on Saturday, September 10, that Austrian police investigators allegedly suspect an 11-year-old boy of being responsible for the death of his nine-month-old baby brother in Vienna, according to express.at.

The infant died in a Vienna hospital on Friday evening, September 9, after being found in a meadow in the Donaustadt district of the Austrian city. It is thought that the child must have fallen from the balcony of an apartment.

According to police sources close to the investigation, the older brother suffers from a neurological disease. Currently, it is believed that the 33-year-old mother of both boys was busy in the kitchen of the apartment at the time of the incident. Her sons were reportedly together in the living room.

When the mother entered the living room, only her eldest son was present. The toddler was subsequently discovered lying on the lawn directly underneath the balcony. Despite the child being immediately rushed to a hospital, it died after being admitted to the facility.

