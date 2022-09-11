“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy” says Jedward

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 11:49

Image - Jedward: shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

Singing sibling duo Jedward have expressed their anti-monarchical views on twitter, suggesting that we “abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy”. Their tweet has so far received almost 30,000 likes and almost 5,000 retweets.

The pair’s voracious aversion to the monarchy comes from their Irish heritage. They have backed their egalitarian views with “facts”, tweeting that “the country (Ireland) has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts!

They have also suggested that “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time.”

It’s obvious that the pair have been closely following the developments within England’s monarchy, tweeting “The Queen is Dead?” on 8th September, and later that day “It’s official the Queen has died!”.

Jedward often voice their political views on twitter in a humorous fashion, such as the video they posted of them both Irish dancing, captioned “Happy St. Patrick’s Day Everyone except Putin”. The video was posted shortly after their tweet that reads “The Russian and Ukrainian People don’t want this War! The soldiers need to back down from the orders of Putin!”.

The identical singing pair, who originally rose to fame on X-factor in 2009, have also shown their support for Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia, and made it clear that they think women should be entitled to an abortion following the overturning of Roe vs Wade earlier this year. On Independence day they tweeted “Women should be Independent to make their own choice on having an abortion! it’s their Body not your control.”

