Alicia Faubel representing Valencia crowned Miss Universe Spain 2022. Image: Alicia Faubel/Instagram

The pageant took place on Saturday, September 10 at the Los Olivos Beach Resort in Tenerife on the Canary Islands.

The 25-year-old model competed against 13 other beauties to win her national title and she will now prepare to represent Spain at the 71st Miss Universe pageant.

Last year’s winner, Sarah Loinaz from Guipuzcoa relinquished her reign at the end of the event.

In a post on Instagram Alicia said: “Many people have asked me why I have entered this beauty pageant. Today we had the interview with the jury and I was able to express that Miss Universe is an INSPIRATION for me.”

“Thank you Miss Universe Spain for motivating me to reach my best version of myself, to achieve my goals and to prove to myself that I am capable of overcoming many fears.”

