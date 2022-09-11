By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 16:09

Almeria's sports centre celebrates its 10th anniversary over the weekend of September 10 and 11. Image: Almeria Town Hall

Almeria Council in conjunction with the Sports Centre has prepared great initiatives all over the weekend that involve the well-being of the people of Almeria.

The Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, attended “The Bike Challenge” which was the first of the activities that were held in the Plaza de las Velas. 125 bicycles were set up and three 45-minute sessions were held where there was no shortage of music and fun, according to Almeria Town Hall.

Juanjo Segura confirmed that “it is a joy to see so many people from Almeria involved in sport, this type of activity highlights the benefits of an active and healthy life.”

“The people of Almeria have not hesitated to dress up in sportswear and get on their bikes to get fit.”

During one of the class sessions, the instructor said: “The joy is what makes the difference. This wouldn’t be possible without you, you make us better people every day.”

