By Matthew Roscoe • 11 September 2022 • 9:40

Australia formally install King Charles III as country's new head of state. Image: Aritra Deb/Shutterstock.com

AUSTRALIA has formally installed King Charles III as the country’s head of state in a ceremony on Sunday, September 11.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley announced the formal installation of King Charles III as the country’s head of state at the nation’s parliament in Canberra.

The proclamation was the first in Canberra since 1952 and also the first at the new Parliament House, where members of the Federal Executive Council joined with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and members of his shadow cabinet.

Both Albanese and Hurley will now head to the UK where they will attend the Queen’s funeral.

Australia will hold a National Day of Mourning to observe Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 22.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote to Premiers and Chief Ministers asking that they declare this day a National Public Holiday to commemorate Her Majesty’s remarkable life and dedication to service.

Albanese said that a National Memorial Service will be held at 11.00 am in the Great Hall of Australian Parliament House in Canberra and will begin with one minute’s silence.

Speaking about the Queen, Prime Minister Albanese said: “Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second led a remarkable life, dedicated to service and duty.

“Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch most Australians have known and her faithful service will be remembered for centuries to come.

“Her Majesty was the only reigning monarch to ever to visit Australia and it was clear from her first trip that she had a special place in our hearts.

“I have asked Premiers and Chief Ministers that Thursday 22 September 2022 be declared a National Public Holiday in honour of the life and service of our late Queen.

“Over the coming weeks, Australia will continue to commemorate our late Queen.

“I encourage all Australians, wherever you may be, to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life of service.”