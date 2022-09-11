Autumn season for Marina Alta Floral Club begins in Moraira (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 11:17

ALAN BEATTY: Gives a demonstration at Marina Alta Floral club in Moraira on September 22 Photo credit: Pat Bramah

THE Marina Alta Floral Club’s autumn programme starts on September 22.

They look forward to welcoming Alan Beatty who will demonstrate Petals and Patterns.

Alan is a national and international demonstrator, and also a national judge, speaker, and teacher. He is a keen competitor who has won many firsts in national shows and is an enthusiastic gardener.

The Floral Club meets at the Salon de Actos function room in La Senieta, Moraira. Doors open at 3.5pm and everyone is asked to be seated when the demonstration starts at 3.30 pm. There is a €7 entrance fee for members and €10 for visitors.

“If you have never been to one of our floral demonstrations, do come along and enjoy an afternoon of floral art at its best,” said the club’s chairwoman, Pat Bramah.

“This month we are offering first-time visitors a half-price entrance free of just €5. There is plenty of free parking, and you might a lucky winner, going home with one of the floral exhibits which are raffled at the end of the demonstration.”

For further information ring Pat (622 921 812) or (Christine 602 246 546) or visit their www.marinaaltafloralclub.com website and Facebook page.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.