Autumn season for Marina Alta Floral Club begins in Moraira (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 11:17

ALAN BEATTY: Gives a demonstration at Marina Alta Floral club in Moraira on September 22 Photo credit: Pat Bramah

THE Marina Alta Floral Club’s autumn programme starts on September 22.

They look forward to welcoming Alan Beatty who will demonstrate Petals and Patterns.

Alan is a national and international demonstrator, and also a national judge, speaker, and teacher.    He is a keen competitor who has won many firsts in national shows and is an enthusiastic gardener.

“If you have never been to one of our floral demonstrations, do come along and enjoy an afternoon of floral art at its best,” said the club’s chairwoman, Pat Bramah. 

“This month we are offering first-time visitors a half-price entrance free of just €5.  There is plenty of free parking, and you might a lucky winner,  going home with one of the floral exhibits which are raffled at the end of the demonstration.”

 

