Binance and Thorchain soon to be overtaken by Big Eyes – an Ethereum-based Meme crypto project

By EWN • 11 September 2022 • 17:14

Most crypto projects have been negatively affected since Bitcoin turned bearish in the first half of 2022. These bearish times have led to the crash of several crypto projects without solid foundations.

Creating projects with solid foundations cannot be over-emphasised. As a result, crypto innovators looking to build solid reputations for themselves and their crypto projects must create platforms that can stand the test of time. This close relationship is the key to survival in this highly competitive industry.

A fully decentralised crypto project with its crypto community at its center has a high potential for success. Additionally, solving significant real-world problems also helps grow its crypto community.

Those principles are the basis of the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project. It is a crypto project that will likely overtake popular crypto platforms like Binance (BNB) and Thorchain (RUNE). As we review these three crypto projects, let’s see why Big Eyes (BIG) has an advantage.

Binance (BNB) — The Third Largest crypto Blockchain

The Binance (BNB) blockchain is one of the most versatile crypto networks. It began its operations as a centralised crypto exchange in 2017.

Binance (BNB) grew at a tremendous rate. Within 180 days of its operations, it became the largest cryptocurrency exchange within the crypto space.

The Binance (BNB) Blockchain is a decentralised crypto platform that intends to solve some significant problems in the crypto space. Binance’s (BNB) development team consists of long-term software developers and blockchain engineers.

These individuals collaborate to create a crypto exchange platform with an easy-to-use interface. The Binance ecosystem is known for its security, efficiency, and speed. Some features of Binance (BNB) include;

Fast transactions: Transactions within the Binance (BNB) ecosystem take less than 4 seconds to complete. It is one of the quickest cryptocurrency blockchains in the coin market.

Binance’s (BNB) high speed is due to its efficient consensus protocol that helps verify transactions and secure its blockchain.

Low transaction fees: As a proof-of-stake blockchain, users within the Binance (BNB)ecosystem can enjoy low transaction fees. Additionally, BNB holders will enjoy discounted trading fees when they use BNB tokens to pay for their transactions. Secure Platform: Binance (BNB) has a high cybersecurity protocol. It regularly audits and upgrades the blockchain to ensure its cybersecurity. Binance’s developers studied successful and failed crypto exchanges to build a platform that is impervious to cyberattacks.

Additional features of the Binance Ecosystem

The Binance (BNB) ecosystem initially consisted of two main components; the Binance exchange and Binance Coin. These two parts of the Binance ecosystem provide users with utilities that help it grow.

At the moment, the Binance (BNB) ecosystem has proliferated. The Binance (BNB) blockchain has assisted several cryptocurrency projects in growing.

The Binance Crypto Exchange

Binance (BNB) has both a centralised and a decentralized crypto exchange. They offer user-friendly interfaces and professional analytical tools to facilitate users’ crypto trading experiences.

The centralized crypto exchange completes swaps using a highly efficient order book that can match over 1 million transactions per second. Users can trade in spot, futures, and margined modes.

The decentralised crypto exchange uses an automated market maker to help users complete their crypto swaps. Users can deposit their assets in liquidity pools to earn liquidity provider rewards.

The Binance (BNB) Academy

Binance (BNB) has a free online academy designed to enlighten its users about the crypto space. It has articles and videos that explain critical aspects of cryptocurrencies and their uses.

The Binance (BNB) academy also incorporates a learn-and-earn platform. It rewards students with crypto assets when they complete lessons and quizzes.

The Binance Coin or BNB Token

The Binance (BNB) ecosystem issues its native cryptocurrency, the BNB token. Binance coin (BNB) is a utility token within the Binance (BNB) ecosystem. It is used to pay transaction fees and can also be used to purchase other cryptocurrencies from the Binance DEX and centralised exchanges.

Thorchain (RUNE): A Multi-Chain Liquidity Provider

Thorchain (RUNE) is a blockchain-based project designed to offer cross-chain liquidity for crypto users. It is a decentralised, community-managed project that allows its users to influence its operations while earning significant rewards.

RUNE is the native cryptocurrency of the Thorchain (RUNE) crypto project. It initially had a total supply of 1 billion tokens, which was reduced to 500 million in 2019.

Thorchain (RUNE) has implemented a cross-chain liquidity pool system made of RUNE: ASSET in a ratio of 1:1. This facilitates the seamless on-chain swap of crypto assets.

Swapping in the Thorchain (RUNE) ecosystem is done in two stages. The first stage involves the conversion of the initial crypto asset to RUNE tokens. Then the RUNE tokens are converted to the destination crypto asset.

Thus, the Thorchain (RUNE) cryptocurrency acts as a temporary settlement for swapping crypto assets within the Thorchain (RUNE) ecosystem.

Users within the Thorchain (RUNE) ecosystem can take on different roles to profit from the Thorchain (RUNE) services. These include:

Swappers: These users utilize the Thorchain (RUNE) crypto platform to convert their crypto assets. Liquidity Providers: These individuals deposit their crypto assets into liquidity pools. Liquidity providers receive part of the transaction fees for acting as liquidity providers.

Rewards allocation depends on the percentage of each liquidity provider’s holdings in the total liquidity pool.

Node operators: These are transaction validators on the Thorchain (RUNE) proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. They are anonymous validators who help verify transactions and secure the blockchain.

As a community-driven crypto project, Thorchain (RUNE) allows users to decide which liquidity pools receive priority on its platform. The liquidity pool that has the most RUNE tokens gets a higher priority.

Big Eyes (BIG): A Crypto Meme project with NFT functionalities

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new project on the Ethereum blockchain. It introduces its users to a new kind of meme coin. Big Eyes (BIG) offers users more functionalities than popular meme coins.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme project inspired by a viral cat meme. It will leverage its large crypto community, familiar with its central theme, to become a well-established crypto project. Big Eyes intends to reflect the qualities of cats, making its crypto project fun, resilient, and community-driven.

The Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project has a lot to offer its users. One noteworthy feature of the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project is its NFT platform.

Big Eyes (BIG) NFT Marketplace

Big Eyes (BIG) will have cat-themed NFT collections displayed within its NFT marketplace as a cat-themed meme crypto project. Its goal is to build the most extensive NFT collection and trading platform in the crypto space.

NFT creators worldwide can become part of the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem and profit from its NFT functionalities. Its larger crypto community will allow its creators to showcase their designs to a large number of potential buyers.

All NFTs within the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will be unique and immutable. Thus, its users can rest assured that their work is free from theft.

Additionally, NFT creators will have the opportunity to earn royalties on their designs. Thus, after the initial sale, creators can earn more rewards from subsequent sales.

Trading NFTs within the Big Eyes (BIG) NFT Marketplace will be completed using the Big Eyes (BIG) ERC-20 tokens. This deflationary cryptocurrency will serve as a utility token for users within the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem.

The Big Eyes (BIG) Token

The Big Eyes (BIG) native cryptocurrency will have a finite supply of 200,000,000,000 BIG tokens. With time, the number of BIG tokens in circulation will decrease periodically by burning.

Big Eyes (BIG) has two methods of implementing burning. It has implemented an auto burn protocol to reduce the circulating tokens occasionally. Its crypto community will also vote to burn some transaction fees from trading NFTs.

In addition to being a utility token, the Big Eyes (BIG) cryptocurrency will give its holders’ governance rights. All Big Eyes (BIG) token holders can vote on how they will manage the crypto platform.

The Big Eyes (BIG) token will launch on Uniswap (UNI) in the coming months. Users can purchase it easily. This listing will also make the Big Eyes (BIG) token popular in the crypto space as it will be available on the largest ERC-20 decentralised exchange.

For now, though, the Big Eyes (BIG) token is still in its presale stage. So far, the token presale has reportedly raised over 1 million dollars within its first week.

This success is because of the excellent potential it offers its users. In addition to its simplicity, the Big Eyes (BIG) token presale was also successful because of its user-friendly presale portal.

How to participate in the Big Eyes (BIG) ongoing Token Presale

Individuals who want to participate in the Big Eyes (BIG) token presale can access the portal from any internet-enabled device. The presale can be bought in four simple steps.

Install the Metamask Crypto wallet on your smartphone, phone, or computer. Do well to secure your seed phrase to protect your wallet from being hacked. After installing the wallet, access the wallet’s browser and visit the Big Eyes (BIG) token presale portal via buy.bigeyes.space where you will be prompted to connect your wallet. In addition, you will have to fill out a form. Please provide the correct information. Also, you will indicate your cryptocurrency deposit.

Users can purchase Big Eyes (BIG) with Ethereum (ETH) or USDT tokens. Your crypto wallet must contain the cryptocurrency that you intend to use.

After approving the transaction in the Big Eyes (BIG) presale portal, you will have to wait until the end of the presale for you to be able to claim your tokens.

Additional Features of the Big Eyes (BIG) Crypto Project

Big Eyes (BIG) has a lot in store for its users. Some other features that will be implemented within the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem includes;

A cryptocurrency swap

A cross-chain bridging protocol

A digital and physical merchandise shop and lots more

To enjoy these features once implemented, become part of the Big Eyes (BIG) community by buying the presale.

Despite being a meme-inspired crypto project, Big Eyes (BIG) offers utilities not available in any other meme project. Its goal is to change how crypto users think about and utilise memes.

Buy the presale to benefit from the benefits offered within the Big Eyes (BIG) crypto project. This crypto project demonstrates that meme coins are more than jokes.

Website: https://bigeyes.space

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored