By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 22:04

Russian missiles believed to have damaged at least four Ukrainian nuclear power plants in three hours

At least four nuclear power plants in Ukraine are believed to have been damaged in the space of three hours by Russian missile attacks, resulting in the country being blacked out.

According to reports coming out of Ukraine this evening, Sunday, September 11, Russian attacks have managed to destroy at least 50 per cent of the country’s energy infrastructure in the space of fewer than three hours.

Current state of Kharkiv thermal power plant. pic.twitter.com/CWcxLUvVBG — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

At least four nuclear power plants are thought to have been targeted by Russian missiles, with energy production allegedly decreasing in Ukraine by around 60 per cent in just three hours. The whole of Ukraine has apparently been plunged into darkness. Metros and buses, and the whole transport infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv reportedly stopped operating after the power grid was cut.

Ukraine was plunged into darkness. pic.twitter.com/VZzLiuwaNL — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions are all allegedly completely cut off this evening. A large fire has broken out at the Kharkiv power plant where Ukrainian firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blaze.

🇺🇦Ukrainian firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire at the Kharkiv power plant. pic.twitter.com/PjojQNsRRz — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

Due to the fact that energy facilities in Ukraine are interconnected with Russia’s network, power outages have also reportedly occurred in the Russian city of Belograd as well as in neighbouring Moldova.

Online footage shows buses catching fire as a result of the power outages:

Buses connected to the Ukrainian national energy grid began to burn. pic.twitter.com/rtH3196vUa — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 11, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.