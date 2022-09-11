Calanova Charity shops makes huge donations to Cancer charities

By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 17:08
Photo left to right: Tina, Angela, .Jaime (President), Pilar (Aspanob), Natalia, Anna-Lisa, Iris, Victoria.
In June they gave €3,000 to the Cancer Support Group so that makes the donations mount to a whopping €25.000 so far this year.
Calanova Chancer Charity Shops would like to thank all the incredible volunteers and benefactors who have donated such amazing things to the shops.
They would also like to extend their thanks to the Secret Garden Portals Nous for their Jubilee tea party.
On September 30 from 11:00.AM Calanova Cancer is joining Macmillan’s World Wide Coffee Morning in the Secret Garden Portals Nous.
Calanova has requested that you pop along with your friends. For only €5 you can have a cup of tea, a piece of cake and watch some entertainment.
Any bakers out there who can bake and donate a cake would be appreciated.
Unfortunately, volunteers are leaving the islands or getting jobs so if you or anyone you know has a few hours once a week or a month to spare to come and help in the shop please give Angela a call on (+34) 609 848 622.
Not only will you be helping the charity you will also make new friends and have a great time!
