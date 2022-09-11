Chechnyan leader and ally Ramzan Kadyrov criticises Russia’s war strategy in Ukraine

By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 19:12

The war strategy used in Ukraine by the Russian Ministry of Defence has come under criticism from Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechnyan leader.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, and a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has today, Sunday, September 11, allegedly criticised the war strategy being implemented in Ukraine. He reportedly stated if the Ministry of Defence did not change the way things are going then he would: “go to the leadership of the country to explain the situation to them”.

Posting on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov wrote: “If today and tomorrow no changes are made to the implementation of the ‘special military operation’, I am forced to go to the leadership of the country, the Ministry of Defence, to explain to them the situation on the ground”. He added: “She is very interesting”.

Harold Chambers, an analyst @chambersharold8 in the North Caucasus reported yesterday Saturday, September 10, that the Chechnyan leader had assembled new military units at the Khankala airbase outside the country’s capital city of Grozny.

Kadyrov posted on Telegram: “On Saturday I visited the new regiment North-Akhmat and its battalions South, East, and West in Khankala. A modern garrison with all the necessary infrastructure was built here for the servicemen, and excellent conditions of service were created”.

“On the territory of the garrison we opened a memorial to the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia, Akhmat-Khadji Kadyrov. I thanked the soldiers for their devotion to the interests of the fatherland. All of them joined the ranks of the new units at the first call. This allowed us to form a regiment and three battalions in the shortest possible time”.

“When given the appropriate task, the new units are ready to go to the zone of a special military operation. I reminded the soldiers that in his recent congratulations on the centenary of Chechen statehood, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Chechens HEROES who ‘show valour and exceptional courage during the special operation'”.

“This is very high praise, which we will continue to justify. I will especially emphasise that the new regiment and battalions were created exclusively from fighters who have extensive experience in fighting international terrorism and have already proven themselves during combat operations in Donbas”.

“Most of them participated in the battles for Mariupol, Popasnoye, and Rubizhne, and proved their worth. I am sure that their appearance in the territories of Donbas occupied by the fascists will speed up the defeat of the enemy”.

“I wished the fighters good luck and thanked them for their service to our great motherland, Russia. AKHMAT IS POWER!”.

The latest reports today, Sunday, September 11, say that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has again retaken more of the Russian-occupied territory. Support for Moscow could be waning if yesterday’s unconfirmed report turns out to be true.

It was alleged that Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian so-called Donetsk People’s Republic had resigned and fled the region. The report was accompanied by a copy of a document purportedly signed by Pushilin.

