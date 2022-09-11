Condolence books at the British consulate in Malaga

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 13:45
Image - condolence books: Pixel-Shot/shutterstock
The books are open from 10:00 – 15:00 until further notice.
You do not need to make an appointment, but please ensure you bring with you some form of identification and comply with security measures in place. You can find more information on our social media page www.facebook.com/BritsinSpain
The Royal Family has also opened a virtual condolence book at https://royal.uk
