Condolence books at the British consulate in Malaga

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 13:45

Image - condolence books: Pixel-Shot/shutterstock

The British Consulate in Malaga have put out condolence books at their headquarters which are open for the general public to sign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September 2022. 

The books are open from 10:00 – 15:00 until further notice.

You do not need to make an appointment, but please ensure you bring with you some form of identification and comply with security measures in place. You can find more information on our social media page www.facebook.com/BritsinSpain

The Royal Family has also opened a virtual condolence book at https://royal.uk

