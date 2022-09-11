By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 13:24

Cost Blanca's Torrevieja celebrates European Mobility Week. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

In honour of European Mobility Week, Torrevieja City Council is hosting activities.

Federico Alarcon the councillor of Local Police, Security and Traffic has confirmed the activities which are to take place on Saturday, September 17, from 10:30.AM to 1:30.PM in the Plaza de la Constitucion in Torrevieja.

On the agenda of the scheduled events is an urban route either on foot, skates or bikes. Starting at the Plaza de la Constitucion, to continue through Ramon Gallud, Apolo, Caballero de Rodas and back to the Plaza de la Constitución, Torrevieja Town Hall have confirmed.

During the day a series of workshops have been organized such as:

Bicycle workshop: your sustainable vehicle

A workshop focused on the bicycle to learn how to repair it, ride it and personalise it, with road safety circuits.

Participants will have to bring their own bicycles. The expected duration is 2 hours.

Workshop: Create awareness

Paint some very cool t-shirts with the slogan “Move for cleaner air”. The expected duration is 2 hours.

Gymkhana workshop: pedestrian intervention

A workshop on the training process of the pedestrian through play. “Let’s Play. On the move!”

