Courageous fundraiser presents AACC charity with €752 in Playa Flamenca (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 16:32

AACC CHEQUE: David Johnstone presents Maria Wilson with his skydive proceeds Photo credit: Debbie Weedon

DAVID JOHNSTON from Quesada recently made a skydive in aid of the AACC, the Alicante branch of Spain’s national cancer charity.

He raised €752 euros for AACC, based in Orihuela Costa, which is well known to Euro Weekly News readers under its popular name of Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers.

This is a charity that is close to his heart as he lost both his parents to cancer, David explained as he presented the cheque to Maria Wilson at the Playa Flamenco office.

“Thank you so much for your kindness and support,” Maria said. “Every cent helps with the fight against Cancer. And don’t forget that early detection tests save lives.”

It is now possible to book a test online via the new www.pink-ladies.org website or ring the Flamenca beach office on 965 329841 between 10am and 1pm.

