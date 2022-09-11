By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 15:21

Elche fiestas pull in a phenomenal crowd with tourist figures better than pre-covid. Image: Elche Town Hall

The fiestas of Costa Blanca’s Elche have attracted 18 per cent more tourist visitors to the city than in 2019

The figures show an increase in national tourists from Madrid, Andalusia and Valencia; and from Belgium in terms of international tourists, according to Elche Town Hall.

This data contained in the report of the Tourist Office of Elche (Elx Parc) indicates that during the holiday period received 17.85 per cent more visitors, which is a remarkable increase of almost a thousand people.

The influx of visitors in the month of August was most noticeable in the period of the fiestas and the period after the fiestas.

These results are in line with the excellent public participation during the fiestas of Elche, not only of locals but also of visitors, with a total of 500,000 people, of which 150,000 attended the different performances programmed in the Barraca Municipal, 70,000 at the Racó FestiElx, 80,000 and 40,000 at the Crida a la Festa.

