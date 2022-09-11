Foreseen 100x gain with Big Eyes Coin while Ethereum and Cronos barely keep up

By EWN • 11 September 2022 • 17:13

Money is one of the greatest inventions ever made by humans and It has played a major role in the modernisation of human society. The introduction of fiat currency accelerated the growth of human civilisation. However, as of today, cryptocurrencies are the preferred form of payment and unlike fiat money, cryptocurrencies aim to increase consumer financial equality. Since the emergence of Bitcoin (the first modern cryptocurrency), several cryptocurrency platforms have developed systems and put in place procedures to increase the space’s usefulness and usability for its users. Entrepreneurs, on the other hand, are dubious about several cryptocurrency platforms’ values as a result of recent events that revealed faults in some of these systems. It would be wonderful to have a platform that actively involves its community in its growth, as this will make people feel more at ease when using cryptocurrencies.

With an amazing community behind it, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seeks to support the Cryptocurrency industry by offering investors a reliable, self-sustaining model and aims to improve the world by providing solutions to issues that have arisen with the emergence of other conventional cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO).

Beyond Ethereum’s (ETH) Popularity

The creators of Ethereum (ETH) built it intending to use cryptocurrency to make both goods and services decentralised across a wide scope of application areas in response to the traumas frequently faced by users of centralised Web services. Ethereum uses the proof-of-work consensus process to power its blockchain, which is a system that includes computers cooperating to solve puzzles needed to build blocks. With plans to transition to Ethereum 2.0, they intend to switch to the proof-of-stake mechanism.

In a proof-of-stake system, each user who holds at least 32 ETH is given the choice to lock it in a contract, which would then offer incentives to the user for performing the calculations necessary to add new blocks to the blockchain. Decentralised finance (applications that render financial services using cryptocurrencies) is a key area where Ethereum (ETH) has demonstrated its value. Entrepreneurs in this industry are now using Ethereum (ETH) frequently to build protocols that resemble traditional financial services, giving this token major value.

How Many Ethereum (ETH) Tokens are In Use?

As of September 2021, there were around 117.5 million Ethereum (ETH) tokens in circulation, of which 72 million were included in the genesis block. In a crowd sale in 2014, the project’s initial backers received 60 million of these 72 million, while the remaining 12 million went to the development fund. The remainder was distributed as block rewards to Ethereum network miners. The reward per block was initially set at 5 Ethereum (ETH) in 2015; this fell to 3 Ethereum (ETH) in late 2017 and then 2 Ethereum (ETH) in early 2019.

Cronos (CRO) Pushing Global Cryptocurrency Adoption

Cronos (CRO) was developed by Crypto.com which is an all-in-one cryptocurrency platform that aims to make payments and other financial services more accessible through cryptocurrency. In a bid to do so Crypto.com has made transactional services available through Cronos (CRO) on its exchange, including choices for Defi and NFTs as well as services for payments made using the application and card. Overall, Cronos (CRO) serves as a tool that propels Crypto.com’s mission to broaden cryptocurrency usage on a global scale. As a result, the business is constantly looking for and creating new use cases that will enable customers to use cryptocurrencies to increase their control over their money, data, and identities.

Cronos (CRO) was created to ensure that cryptocurrencies are accessible to everyone without any barriers, and this will be carried out to ensure that it fulfils its promise to its incoming users. Since Cronos (CRO) is a closed-source token, it cannot be used with other tokens, although this is true of many other tokens in the cryptocurrency industry.

These two tokens, Ethereum (ETH) and Cronos (CRO) have brought solutions to the cryptocurrency industry with their innovative build, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a step ahead with its well-laid-out plans to revolutionise the way meme coins are perceived and further save the Earth’s Oceans.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to outperform other Cryptocurrencies

With the help of NFTs, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a wide range of applications and advantages that are available to anybody who purchases the Big Eyes (BIG) token, which is the main cryptocurrency that governs the platform. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which embodies the notion of decentralisation, will be claimed by the community and support accountability and straightforwardness. Completed transactions using the Big Eyes (BIG) token on the platform incur no fees or additional charges. This speaks volumes about its liberality and it also offers holders of the Big Eyes (BIG) token significant benefits by lowering customer costs.

Any successful cryptocurrency project must have a strong community, and Big Eyes Coin will always put the community first. The community will always be the first to hear about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) updates and activities, and they will participate in whatever the Big Eyes team does.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Cuteomics

The maximum quantity of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens has been set at 200,000,000,000, and it is void of purchase or sale tax. Upon release, the community will have access to 90% of the tokens, which will be divided as follows:

During the open presale, 70% of the tokens will be sold, 20% will be for exchanges and 5% will go to the marketing wallet while a reserve of 5% will be distributed to charity.

The following distribution of NFTs will be subject to a 10% tax:

The initial seller will receive 4% of the sale.

NFT holders will receive 5% of the proceeds.

1% will be donated to good causes.

Who makes up the Big Eyes team?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) being a community-driven token has put together the ultimate meme coin team to ensure a more efficient and successful community.

The Members of the Team are as follows:

Hype Cat, often referred to as HypePurr, makes an extra effort to force cats to work harder for their money.

Tech Cat, also known as CatNipper, was raised in the matrix. Any platform-specific technical issues are handled by this cat.

Op Cat (TenPaws and CatSuit) is in charge of ensuring that the network’s operations run smoothly.

Law Cat is an absolute cryptophile. A digital currency is this cat’s area of expertise.

Top Cat, a.k.a. PawZilla gives off a strong aspirational odor.

Be a part of the Big Eyes Coin community by purchasing the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

To join the ever-expanding community, prospective users can purchase the Big Eyes (BIG) token in the three simple steps described below:

Step 1: First of all, the user should make sure that they have a meta mask wallet installed on their desktop browser or mobile device, if it is not, it can be downloaded from an App Store.

First of all, the user should make sure that they have a meta mask wallet installed on their desktop browser or mobile device, if it is not, it can be downloaded from an App Store. Step 2: Buyers should copy and paste the following link into their preferred wallet browser: https://buy.bigeyes.space. Buyers must fill out and submit a form that will appear and then decide how much Big Eyes token (BIG) in total they want to purchase and which token they’ll use as payment.

Buyers should copy and paste the following link into their preferred wallet browser: https://buy.bigeyes.space. Buyers must fill out and submit a form that will appear and then decide how much Big Eyes token (BIG) in total they want to purchase and which token they’ll use as payment. Step 3: After the presale is over, the Big Eyes (BIG) tokens will be delivered to the buyers’ wallets.

The Road Map for Big Eyes Coin (BIG) that Will Ensure Its Success

To help the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) move forward on the market more swiftly and successfully, Big Eyes has outlined a strategic roadmap. The route that is being taken will be laid out in this meticulously constructed guide. The presale live, media stunt live, token audit, pre-sale website live, and other activities will be part of the first stage, also known as the crouch stage.

The second step, or the leap stage, will include a token launch on Uniswap (UNI) and putting the entire website live. The first charitable gift will be made, NFT snippets will be released, token swaps will be available, the merch shop will be open, and there will be roughly 20000 holders, among other things.

NFTs won’t be fully functional until the third step, the run stage. NFTs will eventually be released during the third stage, known as the run stage, at which point another charitable gift will take place, and 50,000 token holders will participate in a much bigger publicity stunt, etc.

The catwalk level, the fourth stage, will showcase an enormous $1 million charity event, a bridge with more chains, and the development of NFTs.

The unprecedented demand for meme coins across the board in the crypto market has given new meme currencies better possibilities to succeed. Due to its desire for interaction with the members of its community, its distinctive logo which is a cat, and the tax-free transactions it enables for its users, it is easy to see that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of those currencies that will quickly succeed in the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored