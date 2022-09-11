Harry and Meghan offered 11th hour ‘olive-branch’ by William to join him and Kate on Windsor walkabout

By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 0:51

Image of William, Harry, Kate, and Meghan at Windsor Castle. Credit: [email protected]

It is believed that a phone call from the new King led to William extending an 11th-hour ‘olive branch’ inviting Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle.

It has been claimed this evening, Saturday, September 10, that a direct order from King Charles III led to his two sons, William and Harry, calling a truce and performing a walkabout together outside Windsor Castle, along with their respective wives.

Posting on Twitter, Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan’s preferred journalist, and friend, said that the new Prince of Wales made the gesture of an ‘olive branch’ at the ’11th-hour’. A Kensington Palace source informed the Daily Mail that after receiving a phone call from his father, William had invited the couple to join him and the Princess of Wales.

The unexpected sight of William and Harry walking out, accompanied by Kate and Meghan was clearly welcomed by the huge crowd of royal fans assembled outside the gates of Windsor Castle. A 40-minute inspection of the floral tributes paid to the dear, departed Queen, followed, with the four of them all getting deeply engrossed in the moment.

A touching moment occurred when a small child was crying and Kate approached them and crouched down to speak, with the child immediately stopping crying.

It should be hoped that this could be the turning point the two brothers needed to mend their fractured relationship. Harry and Meghan are currently staying in Frogmore Cottage which is only 700 metres away from William and Kate’s new residence at Adelaide Cottage, but there had been no previous talk of any plans for them to meet.

A subtle hint was maybe dropped by the Kensington Palace source, who allegedly commented: ‘It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers’. The two princes were last seen together when they attended the unveiling of a memorial to their mother, Princess Diana.

It is thought that today is the first time the two couples have been together in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

The Prince & Princess of Wales and the Duke & Duchess of Sussex have waved goodbye to the crowds at Windsor. Their walkabout lasted for 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/fHCn2PZrE0 — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 10, 2022

