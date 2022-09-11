HRH The Prince of Wales and the First Minister of Wales meeting

By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 18:56

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and the First Minister of Wales meeting. Image: Isaaack/Shutterstock.com

HRH thanked the First Minister for his fitting tribute, on behalf of the people of Wales, to Her Majesty The Queen.

HRH expressed his and The Princess of Wales’ honour in being asked by His Majesty The King to serve the Welsh people. They will do so with humility and great respect, the Royal Family confirmed on Sunday, September 9.

The Prince acknowledged his and the Princess’s deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey including during the earliest months of Prince George’s life. The Prince and Princess will spend the months and years ahead deepening their relationship with communities across Wales.

They want to do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them. The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise.

They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past. TRHs look forward to travelling to Wales very soon, and to meeting the First Minister and other leaders at the earliest opportunity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.