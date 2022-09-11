Leader of the Catalan Socialist party calls for a “respectful Diada” on Catalonia’s National Day

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 14:34

Image - La Diada: BearFotos/shutterstock

The leader of the Catalan sociality party (PSC), Salvador Illa, has called for a “respectful Diada”, with consideration for “diverse viewpoints”, in line with his socialist values.

Salvador also placed flowers at the monument of Rafael Casanova, a Catalan national hero who was the Councillor in Chief of Barcelona during the war of the Spanish succession. He added that “we would like to highlight the virtues of Catalan society as one that is welcoming, unifying, and that respects all thoughts.”

Catalonia’s national day, ‘La Diada’ held on 11th September, is a public holiday met with animosity from most unionist parties.

Politics parties Vox and Ciudadanos, the people’s party, did not attend the floral tribute to the last leader of Catalonia prior to its loss of sovereignty in 1714 in Barcelona earlier today, as reported by Catalan News.

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister and leader of the socialist group in Spain, encouraged Catalans “to celebrate and to keep working towards reunion and progress of all residents. In a show of support for the national day, Sanchez also tweeted in Catalan and Spanish “Catalonia’s social and cultural plurality is a richness for Spain”.

Adversely, the centre-right unionist party Ciudadanos have been very verbal in their opposition to Catalonian independence. In a show of rebellion members of the party were distributing roses, a tradition from the Sant Jordi festival held on April 23rd, as they want to change Catalonia’s National Dat to this date instead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.