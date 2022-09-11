By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 15:46
Madrid: Capital of gastronomic landmarks with an unstoppable gastronomic revolution. Image: Madrid Council
In addition to its bid to be the Ibero-American Capital of Gastronomy in 2022, on September 20, Madrid will host The Best Chef Awards Gala, according to Madrid Town Hall.
In addition, the city council promotes other major culinary events such as:-
All of these contribute to enriching the capital’s tourist, cultural and leisure alternatives and placing Madrid among the main national and international gastronomic references.
Madrid’s Tourism Department research reveals that for two out of three Spaniards, Madrid offers the most variety in Spain with gastronomy being the third most important reason for visiting Madrid, after heritage and cultural offerings.
Madrid’s Mayor, Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida, confirmed the Council’s commitment “to help the sector and work shoulder to shoulder to continue creating, together, a better city.”
“The Madrid of the future is inextricably linked to our gastronomy and our restaurants,” the Mayor added.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
