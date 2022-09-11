Millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey: the caravan of migrants now want to head to Europe

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 13:36

Image - Syrian refugees: Alfa Net/shutterstock

Syrian refugees in Turkey are preparing themselves for the journey to Europe, forming a caravan in order to reach the EU.

A Telegram channel, that requests the exit to Europe in Arabic, has 70,000 followers. The news agency AFP informs that the calls are sent to the Syrians that are currently in Turkey for a week. Many of them are concerned that they will be deported to Syria in the next election year.

The caravan is going to move soon. Tens of thousands are following the call. The migrants should equip themselves with sleeping bags, tents, life jackets, drinking water, canned goods and first aid kids. In groups with a maximum of 50 people, each one with a leader, things will start soon. “We will tell them when it’s time to go”, said an anonymous refugee.

“We have been in Turkey for 10 years” read one message posted on the telegram channel. “We are protected…but Western countries must share the burden.” as reported by english.alarby.co.uk

Turkey took in 3.7 million Syrian refugees because the EU refugee deal with Erdogan stipulates that it will not allow them to move to the EU. However, many Syrian refugees are worried that they will be sent back to war-torn Syria due to Turkey’s shift towards Damascus.

Turkey repeatedly utilises these immigrants in order to blackmail Brussels. In return, Ankara will receive billions in EU financial aid.

