News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 12:55

MARIJUANA TIP-OFF: Lijar raid led to two arrests Photo credit: Guardia Civil

Weeded out THE Guardia Civil arrested two men, both aged 30, in Lijar following an anonymous tipoff that they were cultivating marijuana inside an El Barranquillo property. After officers found four plants in flower and another 150 that were drying, they face drugs charges and making an illicit electricity connection.

Castle project WORK is advancing on the second phase of consolidating theTabernas castle remains and continues until next June. Seventy-one per cent of the €490,103 cost is covered by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, via the 1.5 per cent levied on the cost of Public Works projects.

Bike lane WORK on the bicycle lane under construction between Campohermoso and San Isidro in Nijar is making good progress and should be ready later this year. It will link the 15,600 residents in both neighbourhoods safely and sustainably along a main road much-used by cyclists, the town hall said.

Net loss SOME parts of Cabo de Gata recently found themselves without an internet connection for five days, stranding work-from-home employees, halting business operations and depriving householders of connecting to the net. Movistar later announced that this was caused by a “massive outage” but did not go into further details.

Trial begins THE Almeria High Court trial began on September 15 of the 51-year-old man who in April 2018 punched Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas in the face, injuring him and breaking his glasses. If found guilty, the accused will face a 33-month prison sentence and a compensation payment of €210.

