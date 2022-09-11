By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 10:06

Image - Nortbert Totschnig: Wikimedia Commons

The days are shortening and the cold, dark nights are drawing in. In Austria there is growing concern for the approaching harsh weather conditions. However, the minister of agriculture, Norbert Titschnig, has declared that “nobody will die of hunger”.

Many Austrians are currently facing the choice between eating and heating their home. However, Totschnig, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Regions and Water Management, has attempted to calm the situation by declaring that nobody will die of hunger in the coming winter.

In light of the enormous wave of inflation, this declaration has been deemed “unbearable and cannot be dealt with through distance and ignorance, commented the federal manager of Austria’s social democratic party (SPÖ), Pamela Rendi-Wagner.

The minister of Agriculture for the Austrian people’s party (ÖVP) has turned a blind eye to the people’s problems and affirms that the increase in food prices isn’t a concern and that”there is enough food for everyone” said los Rojos.

However, Totschnig has based his claim that food supply in Austria is secure on the governmental aid and relief measures the government are offering Austrian farms. On Friday 9th September he announced further aid for agriculture, as reported by germany.detailzero.com.

Totschnig has also backed the early implementation of the Austrian strategic plan with the framework of the European Agricultural Policy (CAP), planned for October. If the corresponding application ordinance, which has been sent for assessment, is approved, within this framework, around 1.8 billion euros will be available annually for domestic farms from 2023 to 2027.

