By Matthew Roscoe • 11 September 2022 • 8:40

Russia reportedly lose another 33 APCs in Ukraine as latest combat losses revealed. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, September 11, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more APCs from Russia.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 33 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, September 10. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 4617.

According to the latest data, another 400 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 52,650.

Eighteen more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as four more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of 19 Russian vehicles and fuel tanks which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 3445. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking the total to 902.

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 11 September. About 52,650 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/87S4NnqjMJ — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 11, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, September 1o in the Kharkiv and Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the 18 more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2154, while the destruction of four more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1263 in total.

Three aircraft from Russia were also destroyed in Ukraine, meaning that Russian forces have now lost 242. One more helicopter was also shot down, meaning Ukraine has now reportedly destroyed 213.

The news of the major Russian losses comes after the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that they had seized a US armoured personnel carrier and destroyed two Ukrainian tanks.

On Sunday, September 11, the Russian Armed Forces claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian tanks and seized one US-made M-113 armoured personnel carrier, which is to be “kept as a war trophy.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.