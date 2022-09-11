Spain accused of storing water from Iberian rivers

By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 14:31

River Douro, Portugal. Image: hermitis /Shutterstock.com

The European Environmental association ZERO has given a warning that Spain is drying up Portuguese international rivers.

ZERO have confirmed that Portugal’s river Douro is the most affected, according to the Portugal News.

In a statement, ZERO confirmed that the situation caused by the drought in the Tagus and all the international rivers “should lead the governments of Spain and Portugal to align in a planning and management of river basins that establish real ecological flows.”

“Spain has transferred 2,331 cubic hectometres of water since October 1 2021, when the annual flow is 3,500 cubic hectometres, thus lacking 1.169 cubic hectometres or about 33 per cent of the total due,” the statement added.

ZERO then warned, “as the flows of recent weeks have varied between 1.5 and 4.5 cubic hectometres per day and the weather situation has not changed substantially, it is obviously impossible to make up the missing volume of water.”

