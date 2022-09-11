Spain accused of storing water from Iberian rivers

By Anna Ellis • 11 September 2022 • 14:31
River Douro, Portugal. Image: hermitis /Shutterstock.com
ZERO have confirmed that Portugal’s river Douro is the most affected, according to the Portugal News.
In a statement, ZERO confirmed that the situation caused by the drought in the Tagus and all the international rivers “should lead the governments of Spain and Portugal to align in a planning and management of river basins that establish real ecological flows.”
“Spain has transferred 2,331 cubic hectometres of water since October 1 2021, when the annual flow is 3,500 cubic hectometres, thus lacking 1.169 cubic hectometres or about 33 per cent of the total due,” the statement added.
ZERO then warned, “as the flows of recent weeks have varied between 1.5 and 4.5 cubic hectometres per day and the weather situation has not changed substantially, it is obviously impossible to make up the missing volume of water.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
