11 September 2022

Spain's 024 suicide helpline to be more accessible for youngsters. Image: Spanish government

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that the 024 suicide hotline will include a chat channel to make it accessible to those who prefer to use this form of communication, especially young people and adolescents.

This new chat service will complement the telephone 024 lines which, in the first four months of operation, has helped more than 43,000 people.

More than 1,700 referrals have been made to 112 emergency services and more than 700 suicides in progress have been detected, the Spanish government have confirmed.

Data from the 024 line indicate that one in three people who use it are under 30 years of age and that many calls are from teachers looking for tools for their students.

In view of this reality, Carolina Darias explained the advances that are being made to provide solutions for these groups. The Ministry of Health is working with the Ministries of Education and Universities to tackle this issue in a cross-cutting manner.

The Spanish government are working on the Plan for Mental Health in the Educational Environment including universities to ascertain the state of mental health of people at this stage of their education.

