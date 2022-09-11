Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reaches men’s singles US Open tennis final in New York

By Chris King • 11 September 2022 • 3:17

Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. Credit: [email protected]

Spain’s 19-year-old tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is through to the final of the men’s singles of the US Open in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old Spanish sensation is through to the final of the US Open tennis tournament in New York. He defeated America’s Frances Tiafoe on Friday, September 9, to reach his first-ever Grand Slam final.

THE ALCARAZ SHOW CONTINUES 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz has a 6-7. 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 victory over Frances Tiafoe to reach his FIRST Grand Slam final 🔥@usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/GWHkU6u7Pq — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 10, 2022

Should he win the final today, Sunday, September 11, then the teenage sensation from Murcia in Spain will become the youngest No1-ranked ATP in history. No3 seed Alcaraz would also be the youngest player to win a men’s singles major since 2005, when his compatriot, the legendary Rafael Nadal, was victorious.

Alcaraz is racking up records so early in his career. He is already the youngest semi-finalist in the history of the US Open since Pete Sampras. The legendary American was also aged just 19 when he went on to win the final in 1990. Rafa Nadal’s 17-year record of being the youngest men’s semi-finalist in a Grand Slam event has also now been broken by Alcaraz.

It remains to be seen how his energy levels respond after playing a total of 13 hours and 28 minutes of competitive tennis in only three matches to reach this final. Friday’s quarter-final victory against Jannik Sinner created another US Open record, as the longest-ever, lasting a marathon five hours.

“This is my first time. I’m going to give everything that I have. I have one more match to go against a player who is unbelievable”, commented the young Spaniard after his semi-final win.

His opponent in today’s final in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York’s Flushing Meadows is Norway’s world No7 ranked, 23-year-old Casper Ruud. The Norwegian also has records in his sight, making it an interesting battle.

If he wins then he would make an unprecedented jump from 7th in the world to the top spot, something that has never been achieved since records began back in 1973. He would also be the first Norwegian to claim that position in men’s tennis.

This final is the first Grand Slam men’s singles final to ever feature two players who both take the No1 spot by winning.

Ruud came through his semi-final in four sets against the 26-year-old Russian-Armenian Karen Khachanov, but without enduring any lengthy matches like Alcaraz has been involved in. Only one of his six matches on the way to the final has gone to a fifth and final set. In four previous appearances in the US Open, the talented Norwegian has never progressed beyond the third round.

His last Grand Slam final was in May at the French Open where he suffered a straight sets defeat to Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros in Paris.

These two players have met on two previous occasions, with the Spaniard winning in straight sets both times. “Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it. I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple of times and I will seek my revenge”, said an enthusiastic Ruud.

