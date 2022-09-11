Summer-Autumn season resumes for Carp-R-Us at El Bosque and Nancy’s (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 11 September 2022 • 15:43

ELUSIVE CARP: Fishing ‘was not great’ for latest match Photo credit: Pixabay/Ralph’s fotos

CARP-R-US restarted Round Eight of their Summer-Autumn series on September 1 at El Bosquet near Elche.

This was won by Ian Brown (36 kilos), with Ken Wilcock second (23.4 kilos), Alan Smith third (15.5 kilos) and Nick Bastock in fourth place (14.9 kilos).

The following week on September 8, the club fished Round 9 on the section of river behind Nancy’s in La Marina.

“This venue always causes headaches as it is very popular with local fisherman and it is impossible to reserve pegs,” said Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell.

“The usual plan is to arrive at dawn for a walk-off, hopefully before anyone else arrives. Unfortunately, by 7.15am when it was just getting light, three of the pegs we would normally fish had already been taken.”

Fortunately, there were still enough pegs available for those fishing, but club members were more spread out than they would have liked, Steve explained.

“It was another hot day, and the venue had a good flow and plenty of fish were showing,” he said. “However, although everyone caught, the fishing was not great.”

Steve Fell was the winner that day with 3.2 kilos, followed by club stalwart Terry Screen who had 24 small fish for 3 kilos. Jeremy Fardoe (2.6 kilos) was third although it would have been more had he weighed all his fish and not left two in the net. Roy Dainty (0.8 kilos) was fourth.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on their Facebook page, Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.