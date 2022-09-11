The late Queen has left Balmoral castle for the final time on a six hour journey to Edinburgh

By Annie Dabb • 11 September 2022 • 12:17

Image - Palace of Holyroodhouse: Harald Lueder/shutterstock

The late queen Elizabeth II is being taken in her coffin to her Scottish estate for her funeral in the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral Castle. The journey will take six hours along the north-east coast.

The journey began at about 10am this morning and is passing through the villages of Royal Deeside past thousands of people who lined the route in order to pay tribute to her late majesty, as reported by The Guardian.

The hearse passed many significant sights, such as the small church where Queen Elizabeth would go to worship every Sunday whilst holidaying in this part of Aberdeenshire. When it reached the village of Ballater, where the queen would go to shop regularly, she was met with crowds who had been gathering since 7am, many of them having known the Queen well due to her frequent visits.

Buckingham Palace commented that the hearse is deliberately being driven along this route “in a manner that will allow people to witness the move to the palace of Holyroodhouse.”

The late Queen Elizabeth had been the country’s longest serving monarch, dying at the age of 96 on the 8th September 2022. Her funeral is due to be on the 19th September, making that day a bank holiday for the entire country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.